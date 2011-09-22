RTN Breaking News Headlines

Horrors of dog pound

Image ANIMAL LOVERS have made 31 complaints alleging animals are being kept in horrific conditions at a local authority backed shelter on the Costa Blanca.
Cyclist hit by a car dies on the N-332

Image A CYCLIST aged 68 was killed at around 11.15am yesterday on the N-332 at the 140km mark near Villajoyosa when a car caught the rear wheel of his bicycle.  The victim was thrown from his bike and was hit by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.
Three women injured in Cadiz street helicopter crash

Image THREE GERMAN women were injured in a street in downtown Cadiz today at around 4.45pm, in a helicopter crash!  They were on a photo shoot when a technical problem forced an emergency landing in El Puerto de Santa Maria in Cadiz.  No one on the ground was hurt.
Woman murdered at train station in Lora del Rio, Seville

Image A WOMAN was stabbed and killed by her ex-partner at 11pm in the train station at Lora del Rio, near Seville last night.  The Guardia Civil attended the scene after being alerted by shocked witnesses.
Terror in the air for Majorca passengers

Image A PASSENGER on board Thomson flight TOM1269 from Majorca to Newcastle yesterday plunged the cabin into panic when he attempted to open the aircraft’s emergency door at 36,000 feet, forcing stewardesses to wrestle him into a seat and restrain him.
Do they really care?

Image LIZ BUNCE contacted RTN after reading the recent story of Hungarian-born Andrea Toth who is suing Torrevieja hospital for alleged negligence after her husband, Germán González, died following a supposedly simple operation.
British Consul backs new youth initiative

Image THE BRITISH Consul, Paul Rodwell, used the opening of a new media centre in Orihuela Costa this week to announce his backing of a new youth initiative aimed at getting young people in the area to do something positive ‘for themselves’.
Terra Natura Exclusive RTN Offer

Image RTN readers can now enjoy an affordable day out for all the family! Get entry to both Terra Natura & Aqua Natura with our combined ticket at an unbeatable price!
No other company can do it better!

22.09.2011

RTN NETWORK HAS been established for more than two years, attracting thousands of customers thanks to its excellent customer service and competitive prices.
Rubbish mountain subsides

22.09.2011

RESIDENTS OF a Marina Alta town are breathing a sigh of relief after a mountain of refuse “the size of a two storey house” was being dismantled this week.
PCN opens its third shop

22.09.2011

THE PAUL Cunningham Nurses charity is well into its third year of operation and this week saw the official opening of its third charity shop, located on Avenida Londres 1 in La Marina Urbanisation. More than 50 people attended the event on Wednesday evening including the charity’s president, Jennifer…
Makeover reveals new Jalon hotspot

22.09.2011

CURIOSITY ABOUNDS in the Jalon valley as the site of the former restaurant La Pista receives a makeover.  However, all will be revealed when the doors of Miquel’s Restaurante and Bar officially open on Saturday, 1st October.
You have 5 minutes to sell your house: GO!

19.09.2011

THERE IS an old saying - ‘you should never judge a book by its cover’. Unfortunately, in an age of instant messaging and even faster download speeds the intrinsic truth of that old adage seems to be slipping ever further away. We make instant decisions on a diet of sound-bites and live TV streams packaged in technology neatly prefixed with the letter ‘I’. It seems the world spins too fast at times for cool consideration.
The Redbreast

19.09.2011

JO NESBØ is Norwegian and his text has been translated effortlessly and flawlessly by a man named Dob Bartlett.  I say flawlessly because it reads like an English whodunit written in a very personal style that found me at one with the hero, Inspector Harry Hole, as he suffers professional embarrassment – he shoots a US Secret Service agent who’s where he shouldn’t be during a state visit – and gets little sympathy from his bosses as he struggles to convince them that a rare high-calibre rifle smuggled into the country is of a type favoured by assassins.
Autumn tasks

19.09.2011

Parcent Autumn Charity Fair - Just had an email to say that the Parcent Autumn Charity Fair organised for tomorrow and Sunday is cancelled. A  pity for the charities that would have benefited. It was also to have been a launch of our new book  Living Well from Our Mediterranean Garden which was printed this week. A number of suppliers of useful garden products had given us products to give to visitors to our stand, especially those that purchase books for their own use or presents. We…
Letters to the editor

21.09.2011

Who’s kiddin’ who - I AM writing a book – it’s entitled ‘Who's Kiddin’ Who’ and is about women over 40 that come to Spain, dye their hair blonde and get the obligatory tattoo (usually a rose on the ankle or shoulder) then to top it off they squeeze their cellulite-encrusted fat bottoms into clothes designed for a teenager.
Owen's back

Image BACK IN 2006, England was knocked out of the World Cup by Portugal. England, as is usual, went out on penalties despite a man of the match performance by Owen Hargreaves.
Image GOLF COURSES are busy at the moment, which of course is great news - most of the special offers have finished but prices with the RTN Discount Card are really good. Any offers that come through after sanding or ‘hollow tining’ will be shown…
Sailing Association Mar Menor Prize Giving

Image AT THE SAMM monthly meeting at Las Claras (Los Narejos), on Wednesday 14th September, the prizes for The Spring Race Series were presented by Commodore Mike Phillips.
Image WE ARE now seeing the arrival of groups from the UK and Ireland as well as the return of the over-wintering Scandinavians on our golf courses. The arrival of the golf high season puts a lot of pressure on the courses to commercialise and yet maintain…
The greedy season

Image THE SEASON when our local golf clubs begin to take advantage is upon us again. Price rises will come in for the month of October at a lot of courses and also in November for the really popular establishments. This outright greed should be fought against…
Image AS THE high summer temperatures are a thing of the past and flight and car hire prices reduce, October is seen by local courses as a honey trap to attract tourist golfers to the area but there are a few autumn deals available before then.
Maggots End

Image THIS WEEK’S match was the first of the team matches in a series of four matches between Rods and Reels and Abbey Anglers. The overall winning team will be decided on weight. The venue for the match was the now infamous Embalse de Ojos, Blanca.…
ITV Orihuela RFC joins the Murcia League

Image ITV ORIHUELA RFC got the great news that they had been waiting for when it was confirmed that they will be playing this season in the Murcia league. This means that the club will be playing a lot more league matches and at a higher level of rugby; a…
Image HOT, HOT, hot - what excellent weather we have been having - the courses are busy and many have finished their ‘hollow tining’.
Image MID-SEPTEMBER sees the end of many summer deals and the on-set of serious hollow tining for many courses. The hollow tining period continues and the next few weeks see work commence at   Alhama (signature), Las Ramblas, Saurines and Villamartin.…
England hit the ground running - sideways!

Image ADMITTEDLY, ENGLAND’S opening game in the Rugby World Cup was something of a disappointment. Whilst it was always going to be an arm wrestle against an ageing but savvy Argentinean XV, England weren’t exactly overflowing with ideas in the…
Maggots End

Image THIS WEEK’S match, the first of the 2011/2012 season, was held on the Eden canal stretch of the Rio Segura. The river was moving at pace and was up by about 18 inches. The fish were very finicky as reflected in the weights.
The wanderer

Image WE SEE many strange things happening on the golf courses of South East Spain and the longer we play the more we learn. One of the strangest I see is a single player on a golf course. Why does the single golfer think he or she has a right to go anywhere…
SAMM Supports MABS Cancer Charity

Image THE SAILING Association of Mar Menor (SAMM) invites boat owners to compete in a Support Race, launching on the Mar Menor 25th September, supporting the MABS cancer charity. The Sailing Association Mar Menorcloses entries on Monday 13th September - the…
RTN Golf: Murcia Golf Hound

Image THIS WEEK I bring you a short and sweet report of the current green fee offers in the Torrevieja area.  Time constraints will allow me to do no more this week as I am very busy with exciting new developments in the world of the Hound and MurciaGolf.co…
The Final Whistle

Image RTN’s ANDY Kay reports from South Korea after spending 2 weeks in Daegu as the Stadium Announcer at the IAAF World Championships.
Watts in Britain

Good and bad news...

20.09.2011

IT’S A kind of, ‘good news, bad news’ week here in the Midlands. The bad news is its party political conference season and we’ve…
Horoscopes with Kenny Corris

If it's your birthday this week

20.09.2011

If It’s Your Birthday This Week:     Look to take strides and to ignore the warnings others have brought to your door just lately. They do not have your motivation and your need…
Learn Spanish with RTN

Learn Spanish With RTN! (176)

19.09.2011


This is a new series of articles about the Spanish language based around the alphabet.  The idea is simple, but hopefully there will be something…
To buy, or what to buy, that is the question...

21.09.2011

MY WIFE and I are interested in purchasing a Villa (off-plan) in the Costa Blanca. The land is owned by the developer who has given us options to choose…
Gadget Inspector investigates the case of: Domestic Madness

21.09.2011

THIS WEEK the Inspector is pushing the edges of sanity with a pair of truly bonkers domestic gadgets. Previously in this column we´ve made excursions into, and beyond, the boundaries of what could…
A few insurance pitfalls

22.09.2011

WHAT A minefield trying to select an insurance company to go with in Spain. Offers on the UK television re: insurance are endless and it is easy to forget that we live in Spain with different rules and…
Caring for your eyes this summer

22.09.2011

EXPERTS SAY that teenagers and youngadults in their 20s and 30sexposed to sunlight for around five hours per day with no hat or sunglasses double theirchances…
Letters to the editor

15.09.2011

IMAGINE THAT for 70 consecutive nights of the summer you were told that there would be a band playing in the street until late into the night.  70 nights of having to close the doors to the summer…
Can't cook, can cook

19.09.2011

SEEMS I spend a lot of time convincing people who say that they can’t cook, that actually they can. Also a lot of time is spent with those who purport…
